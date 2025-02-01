Duquesne visits Saint Bonaventure after Haskell’s 22-point game

Duquesne Dukes (14-6, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-16, 1-9 A-10)

Olean, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Duquesne after Dani Haskell scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 67-58 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bonnies are 4-6 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure gives up 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.9 points per game.

The Dukes are 5-4 in A-10 play. Duquesne ranks sixth in the A-10 scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Jerni Kiaku averaging 10.0.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne scores 5.4 more points per game (75.9) than Saint Bonaventure gives up (70.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Frost is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Kiaku is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 23.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.