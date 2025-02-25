Duquesne visits La Salle, aims to end road losing streak

Duquesne Dukes (11-16, 6-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-15, 4-11 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will try to end its five-game road slide when the Dukes face La Salle.

The Explorers are 9-4 on their home court. La Salle ranks fifth in the A-10 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mac Etienne averaging 2.4.

The Dukes have gone 6-8 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks third in the A-10 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 2.2.

La Salle’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than La Salle allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetrius Lilley is averaging 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

