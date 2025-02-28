Duquesne takes on George Mason after McConell’s 25-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (18-10, 9-8 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (23-5, 13-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits George Mason after Megan McConnell scored 25 points in Duquesne’s 74-48 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Patriots are 13-1 on their home court. George Mason is fifth in the A-10 with 13.7 assists per game led by Paula Suarez averaging 4.4.

The Dukes have gone 9-8 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is 7-6 against opponents over .500.

George Mason averages 73.2 points, 8.0 more per game than the 65.2 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Patriots. Suarez is averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

McConell is averaging 18.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and four steals for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

