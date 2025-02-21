Duquesne plays Saint Bonaventure, looks to break road losing streak

Duquesne Dukes (11-15, 6-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-9, 6-8 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will aim to end its four-game road slide when the Dukes take on Saint Bonaventure.

The Bonnies have gone 10-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Noel Brown averaging 8.7.

The Dukes are 6-7 in A-10 play. Duquesne is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

Saint Bonaventure makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Duquesne has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Brown is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Cam Crawford is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.