Duquesne, Longwood meet in NIT

Longwood Lancers (22-11, 13-6 Big South) at Duquesne Dukes (19-12, 10-10 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and Longwood square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 play is 10-10, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Duquesne is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers’ record in Big South games is 13-6. Longwood leads the Big South with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 3.2.

Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is scoring 18.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amor Harris is averaging 10.8 points for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.