Duquesne hosts Saint Bonaventure following McConell’s 22-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-21, 2-14 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (17-10, 8-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Saint Bonaventure after Megan McConnell scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 84-72 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Dukes have gone 11-5 at home. Duquesne is the leader in the A-10 with 16.3 fast break points.

The Bonnies are 2-14 in conference games. Saint Bonaventure has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne scores 73.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 69.5 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 53.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 65.8 Duquesne allows to opponents.

The Dukes and Bonnies face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is scoring 18.4 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 10.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

Dani Haskell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Zoe Shaw is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 47.9 points, 23.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.