Duquesne hosts George Mason after Haynes’ 25-point performance

George Mason Patriots (22-6, 13-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (12-16, 7-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -2.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Duquesne after Jalen Haynes scored 25 points in George Mason’s 74-64 win over the Fordham Rams.

The Dukes are 8-6 on their home court. Duquesne has a 7-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Patriots have gone 13-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks second in the A-10 allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Duquesne makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). George Mason averages 71.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the 66.5 Duquesne allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.7 points. Cam Crawford is shooting 44.7% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games.

Haynes is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 67.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.