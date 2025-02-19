Duquesne faces Fordham following Dinkins’ 21-point showing

Fordham Rams (11-14, 3-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (10-15, 5-7 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Fordham after Tre Dinkins scored 21 points in Duquesne’s 77-76 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Dukes are 7-6 in home games. Duquesne averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rams have gone 3-9 against A-10 opponents. Fordham has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

Duquesne averages 68.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 77.2 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahsean Corbett is averaging 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Dinkins is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.