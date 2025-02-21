Dunning, South Alabama Jaguars to visit Pope, Texas State Bobcats

South Alabama Jaguars (19-9, 11-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Barry Dunning Jr. and South Alabama visit Tylan Pope and Texas State in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Bobcats are 8-3 in home games. Texas State averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 11-4 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Myles Corey averaging 6.8.

Texas State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). South Alabama averages 72.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 72.3 Texas State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh O’Garro is averaging 9.5 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Judah Brown is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.