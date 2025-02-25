Dunning leads South Alabama against Southern Miss after 46-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (19-10, 11-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-11 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Southern Miss after Barry Dunning Jr. scored 46 points in South Alabama’s 93-92 overtime loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-4 in home games. Southern Miss is third in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Denijay Harris averaging 8.6.

The Jaguars are 11-5 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dunning is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Myles Corey is averaging 11.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.