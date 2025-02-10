Dunn, Buffalo Bulls square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies

Buffalo Bulls (7-16, 2-8 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-18, 1-9 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Northern Illinois in MAC action Tuesday.

The Huskies are 5-6 on their home court. Northern Illinois allows 76.3 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Bulls are 2-8 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 1-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Illinois averages 71.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 81.8 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 72.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 76.3 Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Bulls match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Noah Batchelor is averaging 7.4 points and six rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.