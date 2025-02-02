Dunn and Pittsburgh host Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (10-12, 3-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (14-7, 5-5 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Virginia after Damian Dunn scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Panthers are 10-2 on their home court. Pittsburgh is ninth in the ACC with 14.0 assists per game led by Jaland Lowe averaging 5.6.

The Cavaliers are 3-8 against conference opponents. Virginia averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Pittsburgh makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Virginia has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Ishan Sharma is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

