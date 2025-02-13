Dunn and No. 19 Georgia Tech host Clemson

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (20-4, 8-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-13, 4-9 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Georgia Tech visits Clemson after Kara Dunn scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 71-51 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers are 8-6 on their home court. Clemson has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 8-4 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Dunn averaging 8.8.

Clemson makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Kohn averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Dani Carnegie averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Dunn is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.