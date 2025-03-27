Duke meets Arizona in Sweet 16 matchup

Arizona Wildcats (24-12, 16-8 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (33-3, 22-1 ACC)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and No. 21 Arizona meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 22-1, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Duke leads the ACC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 6.2.

The Wildcats are 16-8 against Big 12 teams. Arizona leads the Big 12 scoring 13.9 fast break points per game.

Duke makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Arizona has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Blue Devils won 69-55 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Flagg led the Blue Devils with 24 points, and Jaden Bradley led the Wildcats with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is scoring 18.7 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Tobe Awaka is averaging 8.2 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 88.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.