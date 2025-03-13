Duke faces Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-15, 11-10 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -22.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and Georgia Tech meet in the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 19-1, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Duke is fourth in the ACC with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Cooper Flagg averaging 8.6.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-10 against ACC teams. Georgia Tech averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Duke scores 83.5 points, 11.2 more per game than the 72.3 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Duke allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Duke won the last matchup 82-56 on Dec. 21. Kon Knueppel scored 18 to help lead Duke to the win, and Baye Ndongo scored 14 points for Georgia Tech.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Knueppel is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Lance Terry is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 90.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

