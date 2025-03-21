Duke Blue Devils take on Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (23-12, 15-8 MAAC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (31-3, 22-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 2:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -32.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke squares off against Mount St. Mary’s in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils have gone 22-1 against ACC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Duke has a 26-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 15-8 against MAAC teams. Mount St. Mary’s averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Duke scores 82.7 points, 12.8 more per game than the 69.9 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s scores 8.8 more points per game (70.7) than Duke gives up to opponents (61.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

Carmelo Pacheco averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Dola Adebayo is averaging 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 89.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

