Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in ACC Tournament

North Carolina Tar Heels (22-12, 15-7 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (29-3, 20-1 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and North Carolina square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils have gone 20-1 against ACC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Duke is first in the ACC with 17.0 assists per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 4.1.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 15-7. North Carolina is second in the ACC scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Duke averages 83.3 points, 8.3 more per game than the 75.0 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Duke allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Duke won the last matchup 82-69 on March 8. Kon Knueppel scored 17 to help lead Duke to the victory, and RJ Davis scored 20 points for North Carolina.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knueppel averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Flagg is shooting 49.2% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Elliot Cadeau is averaging 9.4 points and six assists for the Tar Heels. Davis is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 89.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.