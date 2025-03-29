Duke and Alabama square off in Elite 8

Alabama Crimson Tide (28-8, 14-6 SEC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (34-3, 22-1 ACC)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke squares off against No. 7 Alabama in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 22-1 against ACC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Duke is 28-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crimson Tide are 14-6 in SEC play. Alabama leads the SEC scoring 91.4 points per game while shooting 48.7%.

Duke averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mark Sears is averaging 19 points and 5.1 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 87.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 93.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

