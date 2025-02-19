Duggan leads Campbell against N.C. A&T

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-12, 10-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-22, 1-13 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays N.C. A&T after Colby Duggan scored 33 points in Campbell’s 96-91 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Aggies have gone 3-9 at home. N.C. A&T allows 77.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 10-4 in conference play. Campbell averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

N.C. A&T is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 71.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 77.8 N.C. A&T allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 18.5 points. Jahnathan Lamothe is averaging 14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Nolan Dorsey is averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Duggan is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

