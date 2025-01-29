Duggan and Campbell host William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (13-8, 7-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-11, 5-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on William & Mary after Colby Duggan scored 23 points in Campbell’s 69-67 overtime victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Fighting Camels have gone 4-4 at home. Campbell scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Tribe are 7-1 against CAA opponents. William & Mary scores 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Campbell’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 14.4 more points per game (81.5) than Campbell gives up (67.1).

The Fighting Camels and Tribe match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duggan is averaging 14.2 points for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Mbeng is averaging 6.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tribe: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.