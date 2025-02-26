Duchemin leads UC Riverside against Hawaii after 20-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-6, 14-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-14, 9-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces Hawaii after Shelley Duchemin scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 74-63 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Highlanders have gone 7-3 in home games. UC Riverside is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Rainbow Wahine are 14-2 in Big West play. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West scoring 25.1 points per game in the paint led by Daejah Phillips averaging 6.0.

UC Riverside averages 57.9 points, 5.4 more per game than the 52.5 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (41.5%).

The Highlanders and Rainbow Wahine meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Wickstrom is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 6.9 points. Seneca Hackley is shooting 39.6% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.8 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 57.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 58.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.