Drexel visits Delaware following Reilly’s 24-point game

Drexel Dragons (13-14, 5-9 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-15, 5-9 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Drexel after Cavan Reilly scored 24 points in Delaware’s 96-91 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 8-5 on their home court. Delaware has a 7-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dragons are 5-9 against CAA opponents. Drexel averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Delaware averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Drexel allows. Drexel averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Delaware allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Reilly is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Yame Butler is averaging 14.1 points for the Dragons. Jason Drake is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Dragons: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.