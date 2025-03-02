Drexel takes on Campbell, aims for 6th straight win

Campbell Camels (17-10, 10-5 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (16-9, 12-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Dragons take on Campbell.

The Dragons have gone 12-1 in home games. Drexel is eighth in the CAA scoring 59.5 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Camels are 10-5 in CAA play. Campbell is sixth in the CAA with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Audrey Fuller averaging 5.1.

Drexel is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Camels face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gianni Boone is scoring 11.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Camels. Courtney Dahlquist is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 9-1, averaging 60.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.