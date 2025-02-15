Drexel plays William & Mary, aims to end road skid

Drexel Dragons (13-13, 5-8 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (15-11, 9-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel will aim to end its four-game road losing streak when the Dragons face William & Mary.

The Tribe are 11-0 on their home court. William & Mary is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dragons are 5-8 against CAA opponents. Drexel ranks second in the CAA shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

William & Mary averages 78.7 points, 11.9 more per game than the 66.8 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 70.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 76.1 William & Mary allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tribe. Matteus Case is averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

Yame Butler is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Dragons. Kobe Magee is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Dragons: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.