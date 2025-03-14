Drexel plays in CAA Tournament against the Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (16-14, 11-8 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (16-12, 12-6 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Monmouth meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Dragons are 12-6 against CAA opponents and 4-6 in non-conference play. Drexel has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 11-8 in CAA play. Monmouth ranks ninth in the CAA allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Drexel makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Monmouth has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Drexel won 75-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Amaris Baker led Drexel with 14 points, and Damaris Rodriguez led Monmouth with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Dragons. Chloe Hodges is averaging 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games.

Taisha Exanor is averaging 13 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Jaye Haynes is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

