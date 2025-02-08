Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington after Newby’s 20-point outing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-5, 9-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (13-11, 5-6 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays Drexel after Donovan Newby scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 77-67 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons have gone 5-4 in home games. Drexel averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Seahawks are 9-2 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drexel scores 70.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 69.8 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Drexel gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Yame Butler is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Newby is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Seahawks. Bo Montgomery is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.