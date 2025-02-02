Drexel hosts Towson after Johnston’s 23-point performance

Towson Tigers (5-14, 3-5 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 6-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays Drexel after India Johnston scored 23 points in Towson’s 62-48 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons have gone 8-1 in home games. Drexel has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 3-5 in CAA play. Towson has a 2-11 record against teams above .500.

Drexel’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 59.2 points per game, 1.6 more than the 57.6 Drexel allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 9.5 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnston is averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Khady Leye is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.