Drexel hosts Bashir and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (12-18, 10-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (16-14, 8-9 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on Drexel after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 29 points in Monmouth’s 79-76 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Dragons are 7-5 in home games. Drexel ranks third in the CAA in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Cole Hargrove paces the Dragons with 7.5 boards.

The Hawks have gone 10-7 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Drexel is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Dragons. Jason Drake is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Collins is averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bashir is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.