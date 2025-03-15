Drexel Dragons and William & Mary Tribe play in CAA Tournament

William & Mary Tribe (13-18, 10-10 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (17-12, 13-6 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays in the CAA Tournament against William & Mary.

The Dragons’ record in CAA games is 13-6, and their record is 4-6 against non-conference opponents. Drexel is third in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Tribe are 10-10 in CAA play. William & Mary is 7-15 against opponents over .500.

Drexel scores 59.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 66.5 William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Drexel won 59-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Cara McCormack led Drexel with 20 points, and Bella Nascimento led William & Mary with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is averaging 16.9 points for the Dragons. McCormack is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cassidy Geddes is averaging 9.6 points for the Tribe. Nascimento is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

