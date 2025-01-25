Draper leads North Dakota State against North Dakota after 29-point performance

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-11, 3-3 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (13-6, 5-1 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts North Dakota after Abbie Draper scored 29 points in North Dakota State’s 72-53 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison have gone 6-1 at home. North Dakota State averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-3 in conference matchups.

North Dakota State averages 69.4 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 67.9 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 65.7 points per game, 3.2 more than the 62.5 North Dakota State allows to opponents.

The Bison and Fighting Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is scoring 11.2 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bison. Draper is averaging 12.4 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kiera Pemberton is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Fighting Hawks. Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.