Draper and North Dakota State host Oral Roberts

North Dakota State Bison (17-9, 9-4 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-6, 11-3 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays Oral Roberts after Abbie Draper scored 28 points in North Dakota State’s 64-59 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles are 13-1 on their home court. Oral Roberts is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 9-4 against conference opponents. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). North Dakota State has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is shooting 42.8% and averaging 17.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Lenz is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging eight points. Avery Koenen is averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.