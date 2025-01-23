Drake visits Daniels and Missouri State

Drake Bulldogs (11-7, 5-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (13-4, 5-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces Drake after Kyrah Daniels scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 73-57 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bears have gone 7-0 at home. Missouri State is second in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in conference games. Drake is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Missouri State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Drake scores 13.8 more points per game (76.4) than Missouri State allows to opponents (62.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Daniels is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Katie Dinnebier is averaging 20.3 points, 7.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.