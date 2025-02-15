Drake visits Belmont after Cheesman’s 30-point game

Drake Bulldogs (16-8, 10-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-8, 11-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Drake after Kendal Cheesman scored 30 points in Belmont’s 73-61 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bruins are 8-2 on their home court. Belmont is eighth in the MVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 in MVC play. Drake averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Belmont averages 69.9 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 69.0 Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheesman is averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Dinnebier is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20 points, 7.5 assists and 2.7 steals. Anna Miller is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

