Drake visits Anderson and Northern Iowa

Drake Bulldogs (24-3, 14-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (19-9, 13-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Drake after Tytan Anderson scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 82-75 victory over the Belmont Bruins.

The Panthers have gone 13-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC scoring 75.1 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-3 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Iowa scores 75.1 points, 15.9 more per game than the 59.2 Drake gives up. Drake averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is averaging 11.6 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 62.8% over the past 10 games.

Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bennett Stirtz is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.