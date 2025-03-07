Drake takes on Southern Illinois in MVC Tournament

Southern Illinois Salukis (14-18, 9-12 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (27-3, 17-3 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Southern Illinois meet in the MVC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 17-3 against MVC teams, with a 10-0 record in non-conference play. Drake is second in college basketball giving up 59.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Salukis are 9-12 in MVC play. Southern Illinois allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Drake’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois scores 14.3 more points per game (73.5) than Drake allows to opponents (59.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bennett Stirtz is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 49.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Salukis. Kennard Davis is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.