Drake takes on Illinois State following Stirtz’s 20-point game

Drake Bulldogs (22-2, 12-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (15-10, 7-7 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Illinois State after Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points in Drake’s 85-81 overtime win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Redbirds are 10-3 in home games. Illinois State ranks fifth in the MVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Dalton Banks averaging 3.7.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 in MVC play. Drake averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Illinois State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Drake averages 71.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 71.8 Illinois State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 15.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

Mitch Mascari averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Stirtz is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 69.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.