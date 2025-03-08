Drake plays Belmont in MVC Tournament

Belmont Bruins (22-10, 14-7 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (28-3, 18-3 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Belmont play in the MVC Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC play is 18-3, and their record is 10-0 in non-conference play. Drake is second in college basketball giving up 59.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Bruins are 14-7 against MVC teams. Belmont leads the MVC scoring 80.3 points per game while shooting 46.6%.

Drake makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). Belmont averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Tavion Banks is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Pierre is scoring 14.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.