Drake hosts Wagner and Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (12-12, 6-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (21-2, 11-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Drake after Camp Wagner scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 80-62 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Drake scores 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Sycamores are 6-7 in MVC play. Indiana State scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Drake’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State scores 22.5 more points per game (80.0) than Drake allows (57.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Mitch Mascari is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Samage Teel is averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Sycamores. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 66.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.