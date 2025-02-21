Drake hosts Stokes and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (21-5, 13-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-8, 12-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Drake after Lacy Stokes scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 75-72 win against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 in home games. Drake is second in the MVC scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Bears are 13-2 in conference games. Missouri State is third in the MVC with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Kaemyn Bekemeier averaging 6.0.

Drake averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is averaging 20.7 points, 7.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Stokes is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

