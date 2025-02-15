Drake hosts Bradley after Stirtz’s 25-point performance

Bradley Braves (20-6, 11-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (23-2, 13-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Bradley after Bennett Stirtz scored 25 points in Drake’s 84-77 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-1 in home games. Drake is 19-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 11-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley is the MVC leader with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 4.7.

Drake’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 20.0 more points per game (79.2) than Drake gives up (59.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stirtz is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Daniel Abreu is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen is averaging 13.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Braves. Zek Montgomery is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 71.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

