Drake Bulldogs take on the Bradley Braves in MVC Championship

Bradley Braves (26-7, 17-5 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (29-3, 19-3 MVC)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Bradley play for the MVC Championship.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC play is 19-3, and their record is 10-0 in non-conference games.

The Braves are 17-5 against MVC opponents.

Drake makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Bradley has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.