Drake Bulldogs and Illinois State Redbirds meet in MVC Tournament

Illinois State Redbirds (21-11, 15-6 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (21-10, 15-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays in the MVC Tournament against Illinois State.

The Bulldogs have gone 15-5 against MVC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Drake is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 15-6. Illinois State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Drake scores 78.0 points, 10.5 more per game than the 67.5 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Drake allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Drake won 79-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Katie Dinnebier led Drake with 19 points, and Addison Martin led Illinois State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is averaging 22.7 points, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Courtney Becker is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Shannon Dowell is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.