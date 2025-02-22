Doyle leads Northern Illinois against Eastern Michigan after 21-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-23, 0-13 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (12-13, 5-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Eastern Michigan after Alecia Doyle scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 74-70 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Huskies have gone 5-6 at home. Northern Illinois gives up 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-13 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 59.1 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 69.4 Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Stonebraker is averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Chelby Koker is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mackenzie Amalia is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles. Sisi Eleko is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.