Doyle and Northern Illinois host Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-23, 0-13 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (12-13, 5-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Eastern Michigan after Alecia Doyle scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 74-70 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Huskies have gone 5-6 at home. Northern Illinois has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 0-13 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 1-15 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 59.1 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 69.4 Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelby Koker is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Huskies. Lexi Carlsen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.