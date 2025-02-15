Downing and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers visit conference foe Mercer

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-11, 5-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-17, 2-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on Mercer in SoCon action Saturday.

The Bears are 4-8 in home games. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 5-5 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon scoring 25.0 points per game in the paint led by Carmen Richardson averaging 4.0.

Mercer’s average of 2.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 59.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 63.5 Mercer gives up.

The Bears and Buccaneers match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bears. Kayla Smith is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Courtney Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Braylyn Milton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 49.5 points, 21.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 59.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.