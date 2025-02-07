Dowell and Illinois State host Drake

Illinois State Redbirds (14-7, 8-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (13-8, 7-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Drake after Shannon Dowell scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 66-55 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 at home. Drake is seventh in the MVC in team defense, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Redbirds are 8-2 against MVC opponents. Illinois State ranks second in the MVC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Drake makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Illinois State has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Redbirds match up Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Abbie Aalsma is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Thomas is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.