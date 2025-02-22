Dowell and Illinois State host Bradley

Illinois State Redbirds (17-9, 11-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-16, 4-11 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Bradley after Shannon Dowell scored 21 points in Illinois State’s 66-63 victory over the Belmont Bruins.

The Braves are 6-5 on their home court. Bradley is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redbirds have gone 11-4 against MVC opponents. Illinois State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bradley’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 15.4 more points per game (74.9) than Bradley gives up (59.5).

The Braves and Redbirds face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is averaging 14.8 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Maya Wong is averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Redbirds. Dowell is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.