Doucet leads Winthrop against Longwood after 24-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (19-10, 9-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (17-12, 6-8 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits Longwood after KJ Doucet scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 81-77 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers have gone 12-3 in home games. Longwood has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 9-5 in conference games. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 7.8.

Longwood averages 78.7 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 78.4 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 10.9 more points per game (84.4) than Longwood gives up (73.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Kyrell Luc is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Talford is averaging 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Bryce Baker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.