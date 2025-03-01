Doty leads Siena against Mount St. Mary’s after 23-point game

Siena Saints (13-15, 8-9 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (17-11, 10-7 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Mount St. Mary’s after Gavin Doty scored 23 points in Siena’s 93-88 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-4 at home. Mount St. Mary’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jedy Cordilia averaging 2.7.

The Saints have gone 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Siena has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 71.5 Siena gives up. Siena averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Lipscomb is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

Justice Shoats is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Saints. Doty is averaging 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.