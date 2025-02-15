Doty and Siena host Sacred Heart

Siena Saints (11-14, 6-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-13, 7-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Sacred Heart after Gavin Doty scored 20 points in Siena’s 65-64 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Pioneers are 6-4 on their home court. Sacred Heart is second in the MAAC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Amiri Stewart averaging 6.0.

The Saints are 6-8 in MAAC play. Siena has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Sacred Heart scores 76.9 points, 5.9 more per game than the 71.0 Siena gives up. Siena’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyle Ralph-Beyer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Tanner Thomas is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Justice Shoats is averaging 15.4 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Saints. Doty is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Saints: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.